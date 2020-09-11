1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Top aide to John Durham’s Trump-Russia investigation resigns

Connecticut prosecutor Nora Dannehy entering a taxi in Washington, D.C., in 2009. Photo: Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Nora Dannehy, a senior prosecutor who worked with Connecticut U.S. Attorney John Durham on his investigation into U.S. intelligence agencies that examined allegations of Russian interference in the 2016 election, abruptly resigned from the Justice Department on Friday, the Hartford Courant first reported, citing unidentified colleagues.

Why it matters: Dannehy's departure may complicate the final stretch of the investigation amid mounting pressure from President Trump and his allies for published results before the November elections.

  • It will also likely raise concern among Democrats, who have sought interviews with Durham over allegations that Attorney General Bill Barr has intervened with DOJ cases that concern the president.
  • "Whether Mr. Barr and Mr. Durham plan to take public investigative steps close to the election, flouting a longstanding Justice Department practice of avoiding overt activity within 60 days of an election if it could have a political impact on the vote, has been the subject of growing scrutiny," the New York Times writes.

Context: In 2019, Barr chose Durham to conduct the sweeping investigation into the origins of the FBI's 2016 Russia probe .

  • Trump and his allies have long claimed the probe was a political hit job engineered by former FBI director James Comey and other Obama-era officials.

The big picture: Dannehy told her colleagues in the U.S. Attorney’s office in New Haven of her resignation from the DOJ in an email Thursday evening, though she did not give a reason, according to the Courant.

  • Trump has expressed impatience with Durham's investigation in recent interviews and has suggested that it should be prosecuting more people and disclosing more developments, according to Politico.
  • Durham's inquiry produced its first charge in August of Kevin Clinesmith, a former FBI lawyer who pleaded guilty to altering an email used to obtain a surveillance warrant for former Trump campaign adviser Carter Page.

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer
Sep 10, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Bill Barr defends DOJ action in Trump defamation lawsuit

Attorney General William Barr. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The White House asked the Department of Justice to intervene in the defense of President Trump's defamation lawsuit brought by writer E. Jean Carroll, who's accused him of rape, Attorney General William Barr said Wednesday.

Driving the news: Carroll said the DOJ's move to replace Trump's private lawyers in the case shows that he "will do everything possible, including using the full powers of the federal government," to block her. But Barr said the intervention was "a normal application of the law."

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
Sep 10, 2020 - Technology

Microsoft: Trump and Biden's campaigns were targeted by hackers in Iran, China this year

Joe Biden in Detroit, Michigan on Sept. 9 and President Trump on Sept. 10. Photos: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images and Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

Cyberattacks organized in Russia, China and Iran have targeted the 2020 election, President Trump's and former Vice President Joe Biden's campaigns this year, Microsoft said in a blog post on Thursday.

The big picture: The 2020 presidential election is rife with opportunities for foreign actors to sow chaos, since results will likely be delayed due to record mail-in ballots. Protests for racial justice and calls to restructure policing in the U.S. also give Russia an opportunity to spread disinformation.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Orion Rummler
8 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Ex-judge says Trump "pressure campaigns" led to DOJ reversal in Flynn case

Attorney General William Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on July 28. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A retired judge appointed to review the Justice Department's motion to drop charges against former national security adviser Michael Flynn said on Friday that calling the agency's actions "irregular," which he did in June, "would be a study in understatement."

Why it matters: Trump's allies have viewed Attorney General Bill Barr's move to withdraw charges against Flynn as the first major step in exposing the Russia investigation as a political hit job. Democrats fear Barr is weaponizing the Justice Department ahead of the election.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow