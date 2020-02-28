2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

House Democrats request interviews with prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

Fadel Allassan

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

House Judiciary Committee Democrats are seeking interviews with four prosecutors who resigned from the Roger Stone case after the Justice Department intervened to recommend a shorter sentence for the former Trump associate.

What's happening: In a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr sent Friday, House Democrats requested interviews with 15 current and former Justice Department officials as part of an effort to investigate allegations of Trump interference into the DOJ.

  • The four attorneys — Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — were among the most prominent officials in the letter, which included demands for documents detailing Trump and the White House's communications with the DOJ. The prosecutor who oversaw the Stone case was also requested.
  • Democrats also requested to interview the lawyer who oversaw the cases of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the official who Barr selected to review the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.
  • In addition, Democrats seek interviews with John Durham, the U.S. attorney who Barr selected to review the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Richard Donoghue, who Barr chose to review the Ukraine scandal that lead to Trump's impeachment.

Why it matters: Democrats are ramping up investigations into allegations that Barr has helped Trump has intervened with DOJ cases that concern the president.

  • "Nadler's request for access to the career line prosecutors is an unusual step intended to circumvent the Justice Department's political leadership," writes Politico.

What he's saying:

"The Judiciary Committee needs to examine a range of recent actions that smack of political interference, including the Department’s withdrawal of the Roger Stone sentencing recommendation; intervening in the handling of the Michael Flynn prosecution; overruling the decision to relocate Paul Manafort to Rikers Island; opening investigations into career officials involved in the Russia investigation; and a series of controversial interventions into sensitive antitrust matters."
— House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler in a news release

Go deeper: Roger Stone sentenced to more than 3 years in prison

House Judiciary Committee says Barr has agreed to testify

Photo: Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Democrats on the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday sent Attorney General Bill Barr a letter confirming he will testify before the panel on March 31st.

Why it matters: The letter comes after President Trump acknowledged in a tweet that Barr had personally overruled career prosecutors to lower the sentencing recommendation for his associate Roger Stone. Democrats in Congress have demanded the intervention be investigated for political interference.

Updated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Rebecca Falconer

Pelosi leads Democrats' calls for DOJ probe

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi holds a press conference on Tuesday in Washington, D.C. Photo: Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is leading calls for an investigation after the Department of Justice made a downgraded sentencing recommendation for President Trump's associate Roger Stone.

"By tweet @realDonaldTrump engaged in political interference in the sentencing of Roger Stone. It is outrageous that DOJ has deeply damaged the rule of law by withdrawing its recommendation. Stepping down of prosecutors should be commended & actions of DOJ should be investigated."
Updated Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy
Jacob Knutson

Lindsey Graham won't ask Bill Barr to testify about Stone sentencing

Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) told reporters Wednesday that he would not ask Attorney General Bill Barr to testify before his committee about the Justice Department's decision to reduce the sentencing recommendation for President Trump's associate Roger Stone.

Why it matters: Democrats in the past 24 hours have demanded that the administration provide answers on why the DOJ overruled career officials who had been handling the Stone prosecution, especially after Trump congratulated Barr on Twitter for "taking charge of a case that was totally out of control."

Feb 12, 2020 - Politics & Policy