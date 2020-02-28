House Democrats request interviews with prosecutors who quit Roger Stone case

House Judiciary Committee Democrats are seeking interviews with four prosecutors who resigned from the Roger Stone case after the Justice Department intervened to recommend a shorter sentence for the former Trump associate.

What's happening: In a letter to Attorney General Bill Barr sent Friday, House Democrats requested interviews with 15 current and former Justice Department officials as part of an effort to investigate allegations of Trump interference into the DOJ.

The four attorneys — Aaron Zelinsky, Jonathan Kravis, Adam Jed and Michael Marando — were among the most prominent officials in the letter, which included demands for documents detailing Trump and the White House's communications with the DOJ. The prosecutor who oversaw the Stone case was also requested.

Democrats also requested to interview the lawyer who oversaw the cases of former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen and the official who Barr selected to review the case of former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

In addition, Democrats seek interviews with John Durham, the U.S. attorney who Barr selected to review the FBI's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, and Richard Donoghue, who Barr chose to review the Ukraine scandal that lead to Trump's impeachment.

Why it matters: Democrats are ramping up investigations into allegations that Barr has helped Trump has intervened with DOJ cases that concern the president.

"Nadler's request for access to the career line prosecutors is an unusual step intended to circumvent the Justice Department's political leadership," writes Politico.

What he's saying:

"The Judiciary Committee needs to examine a range of recent actions that smack of political interference, including the Department’s withdrawal of the Roger Stone sentencing recommendation; intervening in the handling of the Michael Flynn prosecution; overruling the decision to relocate Paul Manafort to Rikers Island; opening investigations into career officials involved in the Russia investigation; and a series of controversial interventions into sensitive antitrust matters."

— House Judiciary chairman Jerry Nadler in a news release

