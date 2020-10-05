10 mins ago - Science

3 scientists win Nobel Prize in medicine for Hepatitis C discovery

Americans Harvey Alter and Charles Rice as well as Briton Michael Houghton win the 2020 Nobel Medicine Prize for the discovery of Hepatitis C virus. Photo by JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP via Getty Images.

Three scientists — Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice — have won the Nobel Prize for their discovery of the Hepatitis C virus, a blood-borne liver disease that infects millions every year.

Why it matters: Before the scientists' discovery, many liver problems went unexplained. "The discovery of Hepatitis C virus revealed the cause of the remaining cases of chronic hepatitis and made possible blood tests and new medicines that have saved millions of lives," the Nobel Prize committee said.

The Associated Press notes that the medicine prize carried "particular significance this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has highlighted the importance that medical research has for societies and economies around the world."

The NFL's (lack of) bubble burst

The NFL postponed two games over the weekend due to multiple players testing positive for COVID-19.

Why it matters: Instead of building a bubble to keep COVID-19 out, the NFL implemented protocols to prevent its spread. That put the onus on teams to be responsible — a risk that has been exposed just a month into the season.

Trump's health: What we know

Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. Photo by Samuel Corum/Getty Images.

It is very difficult to get a comprehensive, trustworthy read on the severity of President Trump's infection.

What they're saying: Sean Conley, Trump's lead doctor, said all weekend that Trump is doing well and experiencing only relatively minor symptoms. And with its many photo ops, the White House is clearly trying to send the same message.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 35,216,168 — Total deaths: 1,037,557 — Total recoveries: 24,530,554Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 a.m. ET: 7,418,107 — Total deaths: 209,725 — Total recoveries: 2,911,699 — Total tests: 107,874,833Map.
  3. Health: The coronavirus is in control.
  4. Politics: Trump makes "surprise visit" to supporters outside hospital Walter Reed attending physician: Trump "put lives at risk" with drive-by — White House physician says president is improving, admits he was on oxygen Friday Trumpworld coronavirus tracker.
  5. Media: The media’s 2020 moment — Covering a cover-up in real time
  6. Cities: New York City mayor plans to shut down areas hardest hit by COVID-19
  7. 🎧 Listen: The turning point: Coronavirus hits the White House.
  8. World: New Zealand "beat the virus again," PM Jacinda Ardern says
