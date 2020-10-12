2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Stanford economists win Nobel Prize for auction theory

Tommy Andersson, a member of the Nobel committee, at today’s announcement in Stockholm. Photo: Anders Wiklund/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images

Two Stanford professors, Paul Milgrom and Robert Wilson, on Monday won the Nobel Prize in economics for "improvements to auction theory and inventions of new auction formats."

Why it matters: New auction formats have been used for radio spectrum, fishing quotas, aircraft landing slots and emissions allowances, Reuters reports.

What they're saying: "The new auction formats are a beautiful example of how basic research can subsequently generate inventions that benefit society," the academy said.

  • The pair has "improved auction theory and invented new auction formats, benefiting sellers, buyers and taxpayers around the world."

Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Fauci says Trump campaign ad took his comments out of context — Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal — Eric Trump says his father "got hit hard" by the coronavirus
  2. Health: What the White House outbreak says about the limits of testing — Regeneron CEO: Trump's success with antibody cocktail is not evidence of cure — U.S. sees third day of 50,000 new coronavirus cases.
  3. Media: Twitter flags misleading Trump tweet claiming he's "immune" from COVID-19 — ABC host says White House blocked Fauci from appearing on show
  4. World: U.K. PM to announce 3-tier coronavirus lockdown system for England
Jeff Tracy
1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL's scheduling puzzle

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The NFL's postponement of Week 5's Broncos vs. Patriots matchup has shifted the dates of eight games involving seven teams, creating the season's first true scheduling puzzle.

Where it stands: An 18th week of the regular season is reportedly "in play," but the league wants it to be a last resort.

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

Israeli cabinet approves UAE peace treaty

Photo: Jack Guez/AFP via Getty Images

The Israeli cabinet unanimously approved on Monday the U.S.-brokered peace treaty with the United Arab Emirates, signed at the White House last month, and decided to bring it to a vote in the Knesset, Israel's parliament, later this week.

Why it matters: The Israeli government wants Thursday's vote to grant the treaty the same status as similar agreements with Egypt and Jordan —  and to make it clear it has broad support in parliament, which represents the Israeli people.

