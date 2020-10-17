2 hours ago - Science

NOAA estimates damage from August derecho at $7.5 billion

Grain bins damaged from the derecho in Marshalltown, Iowa, in August. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

The derecho that struck parts of Iowa and Indiana on August 10 resulted in roughly $7.5 billion in damages, per an October update to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric's database of billion-dollar weather disasters.

Why it matters: Based on that estimate, the Corn Belt storm complex was the most economically devastating thunderstorm event in U.S. history, though its losses are still being tallied, so the total may be revised in the future, per the Washington Post.

The big picture: The derecho destroyed more than 10 million acres of soybean and corn crops and was the presumed cause of at least four deaths, the Post writes.

  • Winds up to 112 mph were recorded in Midway, Iowa and 100-mph gusts were recorded in Hiawatha.

By the numbers: The cost of the fast-moving wind event exceeded that of nine of 2020's 10 landfalling hurricanes and tropical storms. It was surpassed only by Hurricane Laura, which struck Louisiana in late August and caused an estimated $14 billion in damage.

