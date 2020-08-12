1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Over 10 million acres of Iowa corn and soybean crops destroyed in derecho

Damaged grain bins at the Heartland Co-Op grain elevator on August 11 in Luther, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

More than 10 million acres of soybean and corn crops in Iowa are devastated after a powerful derecho storm swept through the state on Monday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Iowa is the top corn producer in the U.S. At least 43% of the state's cropland is damaged, per Radio Iowa.

  • Drive-through coronavirus testing sites in Davenport, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids were closed on Monday and Tuesday following the storm, the Post reports.
  • “The amount impacted is like one purchase from China," Jan Dutton, chief executive of private forecasting group Prescient Weather, told the Post.

Details: NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory defines a derecho as "a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms." Such a weather event can make its way through hundreds of miles in a matter of hours.

The state of play: More than 700 instances of damage or severe weather caused by the derecho were reported to the National Weather Service, per the Post. The storm left behind a trail of destruction of 700 miles long from Nebraska to Indiana.

  • Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) issued a disaster proclamation for 20 counties.
  • Winds up to 112 mph were recorded in Midway, Iowa and 100-mph gusts were recorded in Hiawatha.
Damaged grain bins at the Heartland Co-Op grain elevator on August 11 in Luther, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images
A toppled grain bin in Gilman, Iowa on August 11. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images
Damaged corn crop in Tama, Iowa on August 11. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images
A worker stands on a collapsed 350,000-bushel grain bin in Malcom, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images
Damaged grain bins at the Key Cooperative grain elevator in Marshalltown, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images
Destroyed grain bins in Malcom, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

Go deeper

Axios
Updated 14 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 20,452,313 — Total deaths: 745,530— Total recoveries: 12,640,013Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6 p.m. ET: 5,187,611 — Total deaths: 165,831 — Total recoveries: 1,714,960 — Total tests: 63,252,257Map.
  3. Politics: Pelosi says Mnuchin told her White House is "not budging" on stimulus position.
  4. Business: U.S. already feeling effects of ending unemployment benefits.
  5. Public health: America's two-sided COVID-19 response America is flying blind on its coronavirus response.
  6. Education: New Jersey governor allows schools to reopenGallup: America's confidence in public school system jumps to highest level since 2004.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Harris previews dual role in debut speech: Attacking Trump and humanizing Biden

Sen. Kamala Harris began her first speech as Joe Biden's running mate excoriating President Trump for his "mismanagement" of the coronavirus and scorn for the racial justice movement, before quickly pivoting to how she came to know Biden: through her friendship with his late son Beau.

Why it matters: The debut speech on Wednesday underscored the dual roles that Harris will take on for the rest of the campaign — humanizing Biden during a moment of national crisis and "prosecuting" the case against Trump as a failed president.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Bryan Walsh
45 mins ago - Health

The two sides of America's coronavirus response

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

America's bungled political and social response to the coronavirus exists side-by-side with a record-breaking push to create a vaccine with U.S. companies and scientists at the center.

Why it matters: America's two-sided response serves as an X-ray of the country itself — still capable of world-beating feats at the high end, but increasingly struggling with what should be the simple business of governing itself.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow