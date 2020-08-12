More than 10 million acres of soybean and corn crops in Iowa are devastated after a powerful derecho storm swept through the state on Monday, the Washington Post reports.

Why it matters: Iowa is the top corn producer in the U.S. At least 43% of the state's cropland is damaged, per Radio Iowa.

Drive-through coronavirus testing sites in Davenport, Marshalltown and Cedar Rapids were closed on Monday and Tuesday following the storm, the Post reports.

"The amount impacted is like one purchase from China," Jan Dutton, chief executive of private forecasting group Prescient Weather, told the Post.

Details: NOAA's National Severe Storms Laboratory defines a derecho as "a widespread, long-lived wind storm that is associated with a band of rapidly moving showers or thunderstorms." Such a weather event can make its way through hundreds of miles in a matter of hours.

The state of play: More than 700 instances of damage or severe weather caused by the derecho were reported to the National Weather Service, per the Post. The storm left behind a trail of destruction of 700 miles long from Nebraska to Indiana.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) issued a disaster proclamation for 20 counties.

Winds up to 112 mph were recorded in Midway, Iowa and 100-mph gusts were recorded in Hiawatha.

Damaged grain bins at the Heartland Co-Op grain elevator on August 11 in Luther, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

A toppled grain bin in Gilman, Iowa on August 11. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

Damaged corn crop in Tama, Iowa on August 11. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

A worker stands on a collapsed 350,000-bushel grain bin in Malcom, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images

Damaged grain bins at the Key Cooperative grain elevator in Marshalltown, Iowa. Photo: Daniel Acker/Getty Images