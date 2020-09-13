There'll be no Peeps marshmallow candies produced for this Halloween — or Christmas or Valentine's Day either — because of the coronavirus pandemic, Just Born Quality Confections said, Pennlive.com first reported.

The big picture: The firm suspended production in two of its Pennsylvania facilities in March as the outbreak spread. Just Born resumed limited output in May, but said it won't make its popular treats until next year "to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies," per PennLive. "We look forward to offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging at all major seasons again beginning with Halloween of 2021."