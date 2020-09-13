16 mins ago - Economy & Business

Peeps candy production halted ahead of Halloween due to pandemic

1Pink and yellow Marshmallow Peeps in Warminster, Pennsylvania. Photo: William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

There'll be no Peeps marshmallow candies produced for this Halloween — or Christmas or Valentine's Day either — because of the coronavirus pandemic, Just Born Quality Confections said, Pennlive.com first reported.

The big picture: The firm suspended production in two of its Pennsylvania facilities in March as the outbreak spread. Just Born resumed limited output in May, but said it won't make its popular treats until next year "to focus on meeting the expected overwhelming demand for Peeps for next Easter season, as well as our everyday candies," per PennLive. "We look forward to offering our fun seasonal shapes and packaging at all major seasons again beginning with Halloween of 2021."

A place without COVID-19

A "safe little bubble" exists that's isolated from coronavirus — where people mingle without masks, ski, socialize and watch the pandemic unfold from thousands of miles away, AP reports.

The state of play: That place is Antarctica, the only continent without COVID-19. As COVID-19 has shaken diplomatic ties around the world, the 30 countries that comprise the Council of Managers of National Antarctic Programs decided to keep the virus out. Now, as nearly 1,000 scientists and others who wintered on the ice are seeing the sun for the first time in weeks, a global effort wants to make sure incoming colleagues don't bring the virus.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 28,650,588 — Total deaths: 918,796 — Total recoveries: 19,322,144Map
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 6,482,583 — Total deaths: 193,670 — Total recoveries: 2,434,658 — Total tests: 88,048,386Map
  3. Politics: Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports.
  4. Health: AstraZeneca to resume vaccine trials Fauci warns U.S. won't return to normal until "well into 2021."
  5. Sports: College football's fall of uncertainty.
  6. Media: We're numb to the coronavirus — How partisan media influences natural disaster response.
Trump health appointees reportedly interfered with CDC COVID-19 reports

Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building. Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images

Trump-appointed health department aides interfered with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s weekly COVID-19 reports “in what officials characterized as an attempt to intimidate the reports’ authors and water down their communications to health professionals,” Politico’s Dan Diamond reported late on Friday.

What it says: "[E]mails from communications aides to CDC Director Robert Redfield and other senior officials openly complained that the agency’s reports would undermine President Donald Trump's optimistic messages,” reports Diamond, citing emails reviewed by Politico and three people familiar with the matter.

