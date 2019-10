Rep. Nita Lowey (D-N.Y.) said in a statement Thursday that she will not seek re-election in 2020.

Why it matters: The 82-year-old Lowey, who has served in Congress for 31 years, is responsible for all spending negotiations as chair of the House Appropriations Committee. The 17th district of New York that she represents is a Democratic stronghold that Hillary Clinton won by 20 points in 2016, according to Roll Call.