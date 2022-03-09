Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Technology

Nintendo delays war game due to Ukraine invasion

Stephen Totilo
Video game screenshot of cartoonish red and blue tanks and artillery facing off
Screenshot: Nintendo

Nintendo has postponed the release of upcoming Switch game Advance Wars 1 + 2 Re-Boot Camp, which depicts cartoonish tank warfare and the siege of cities.

Driving the news: The game doesn't look realistic, but its visual themes and gameplay evoke the real mechanized combat happening now as Russia escalates its invasion of Ukraine.

What they're saying: "In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th," Nintendo tweeted this morning.

  • The company did not refer specifically to the invasion.
  • It has not provided a new release date.

Between the lines: Advance Wars titles are turn-based strategy games that play a bit like chess, with players directing tanks, artillery and platoons of troops across fields and mountains, with the goal of seizing cities and bases.

  • The new release, which remakes two earlier Advance Wars games from more than a decade ago, includes factions that evoke real-world countries, including one bearded commander whose visual design looks Russian.

The big picture: Game companies around the world have been reacting to the Russian invasion.

Flashback: The critically acclaimed Advance Wars series has intersected with terrible world events before.

Go deeper: Ukraine calls on gaming industry to suspend business with Russia

Sign up for the new Axios Gaming newsletter here.

Go deeper