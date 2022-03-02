EA Sports to remove Russian teams from FIFA, NHL video games

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

EA Sports will remove the Russian National Team and all Russian club soccer teams from its FIFA video game franchise, and remove all Russian and Belarusian hockey teams from the latest NHL video game franchise, the gaming developer announced on Wednesday.

Why it matters: The sports world's rebuke of the invasion signals a swift rebuke of the Russian government. The Ukrainian government has also called on video game companies and esports operators to bar Russian gamers and esports teams.

Of note: The International Ice Hockey Federation has banned Russia and Belarus from competitions.

What they're saying: "EA Sports stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and like so many voices across the world of football, calls for peace and an end to the invasion of Ukraine," the developer wrote in a statement.

EA sports wrote the move is "in line with our partners at FIFA and UEFA[.]" The two soccer governing bodies on Monday suspended Russia's national and club teams from all international competition.

