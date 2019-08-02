New: A weekly newsletter about the trends shaping cities

Nikki Haley calls Trump's tweet about Elijah Cummings robbery "so unnecessary"

Former U.S. Ambassador to the UN Nikki Haley called President Trump's Friday tweet referencing a robbery at House Oversight Chairman Elijah Cummings' Baltimore home "so unnecessary" in a Twitter response.

Why it matters: Haley is the rare top former Trump administration official who left both on her own terms and in the president's good graces. Additionally, because she is often viewed as a potential GOP presidential contender in the future, her decision to directly respond to Trump — complete with an eye roll emoji —  is significant in a party that often chooses not to do so.

The backdrop: Trump tweeted this morning, "Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!"

  • A break-in was reported at Cummings' home early Saturday morning, per CBS Baltimore — hours before Trump unleashed a barrage of Twitter attacks against the senior House Democrat. It's yet not known if anything was taken.
  • On Saturday morning, Trump called Cummings' majority-black district a "disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess," the latest in a series of attacks against congresspeople of color who directly oppose the president's agenda.
  • As head of House Oversight, Cummings has been a leading Trump critic, issuing subpoenas against top administration officials in the process and blasting the state of Border Patrol facilities at the southern border.

