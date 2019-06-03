Nikki Haley, former U.S. ambassador to the UN and South Carolina governor, will call out pro-choice activists who "demand conformity" as being "anti-women" in a keynote address at Susan B. Anthony List's 12th annual Campaign for Life Gala Monday evening.

Why it matters: Her speech comes as a new wave of restrictive abortion laws ripples across red states, and conservative lawmakers are jockeying for a shot at challenging Roe v. Wade now that Justice Brett Kavanaugh is on the bench.