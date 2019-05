Coming Nov. 12 from Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the UN and South Carolina governor, "With All Due Respect" (St. Martin's Press) is "a first-hand perspective on major national and international matters, as well as a behind-the-scenes account of her tenure in the Trump administration."

What they're saying: The publisher calls it "a revealing, dramatic, deeply personal book about the most significant events of our time."