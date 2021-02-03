Sign up for our daily briefing

Exclusive: Nikki Haley hires former NRSC political director to run new PAC

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley. Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has hired the former political director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee to run her new political action committee in an effort to strengthen her role as a key player for the GOP in the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: It's no secret that Haley has an eye on running for president in 2024, and pouring a ton of money into key House and Senate races is a great way to win the favor of top Republicans ahead of her anticipated campaign.

Details: Betsy Ankney, who worked for the NRSC during the 2020 cycle, will be the executive director of Stand For America PAC, which Haley launched earlier this month.

  • Ankney also served as campaign manager for Sen. Ron Johnson's 2016 Senate race and Bruce Rauner's 2018 run for governor of Illinois.

What they're saying: "We are focused on winning back the House and Senate in 2022. Betsy is strong, experienced, and is as determined as I am to recruit new voices, support strong conservatives, and grow our party," Haley said in a statement.

  • "It’s more important than ever that we have solutions-oriented conservative leadership to help grow our party and counter the disastrous effects of total Democrat control," Ankney said.

Go deeper

Alexi McCammond
33 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Progressives relish Biden's tweet in support of minimum wage policy

Rep. Pramilia Jayapal. Photo: Mandel Ngan-Pool/Getty Images

Rep. Pramila Jayapal said Wednesday that when she feared a $15 minimum wage was about to be cut from President Biden's COVID relief package, she and her staff urged the White House to have progressives’ backs on Twitter. Biden tweeted within the hour.

Why it matters: Former President Trump was famous for his use of Twitter, particularly to advance his own causes and beliefs, but now Democrats are enjoying a new bully pulpit to blast their narratives and policies to the masses.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: Young and middle-aged adults responsible for most COVID spread.
  2. Vaccine: Cities struggle to target vaccines to the hardest-hit communities — Biden administration will ship COVID vaccine directly to pharmacies — CDC: Vaccine database on race and ethnicity paints incomplete picture.
  3. Politics: Trump administration lobbied against states on COVID-19 vaccine funding — GOP senators release details of $618 billion COVID relief package.
  4. Economy: COVID-19 prompts food stamp spending increaseThe state of the U.S. economy after one year of the coronavirus.
  5. World: Russia's Sputnik V vaccine is highly effective, study finds.
  6. Sports: NBA to require higher-quality masks.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
1 hour ago - Podcasts

Hedge fund billionaire Ray Dalio on the Reddit revolt

The GameStop stock saga was mostly viewed through the lens of small retail investors finally putting one over on big hedge fund manager.

Axios Re:Cap speaks with Ray Dalio, founder of hedge fund giant Bridgewater Associates, to get his perspective on the past week and whether it reflects a fundamental rot in the stock market and U.S. economy.