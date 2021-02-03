Former UN Ambassador Nikki Haley has hired the former political director for the National Republican Senatorial Committee to run her new political action committee in an effort to strengthen her role as a key player for the GOP in the 2022 midterms.

Why it matters: It's no secret that Haley has an eye on running for president in 2024, and pouring a ton of money into key House and Senate races is a great way to win the favor of top Republicans ahead of her anticipated campaign.

Details: Betsy Ankney, who worked for the NRSC during the 2020 cycle, will be the executive director of Stand For America PAC, which Haley launched earlier this month.

Ankney also served as campaign manager for Sen. Ron Johnson's 2016 Senate race and Bruce Rauner's 2018 run for governor of Illinois.

What they're saying: "We are focused on winning back the House and Senate in 2022. Betsy is strong, experienced, and is as determined as I am to recruit new voices, support strong conservatives, and grow our party," Haley said in a statement.