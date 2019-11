Excerpt:

"When I had an idea about a direction for U.S. foreign policy — with regard to Iran, Venezuela, North Korea, or elsewhere — I could pick up the phone and call the president. Our communication was nearly constant, and it was straightforward. We didn’t always see eye-to-eye. Sometimes I called to privately express my disagreement with a policy. But he always took the call and he always listened. Usually, as in the case of the Iran deal, we agreed."

"The result was that I had unusual latitude to operate as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. I was free to largely chart my own course — and I did. It was not a typical situation for a UN ambassador. But President Trump and I understood each other. I knew my responsibility to act in accordance with his objectives. And he trusted me enough to allow me to be flexible with how I executed his wishes. He also knew I would be honest with him when I disagreed, and he appreciated that."

