2024 watch: Nikki Haley book celebrates women leaders

Nikki Haley — former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., and South Carolina governor — on Oct. 4 will publish a book "If You Want Something Done ... ," aimed at inspiring the next generation of female leaders.

Haley hit the N.Y. Times bestseller list with an earlier memoir, "With All Due Respect." The new book "celebrates some of the world's most iconic and inspirational women leaders."

The title is based on a quote by Margaret Thatcher: "If you want something said, ask a man. If you want something done, ask a woman."

"As a brown girl growing up in Bamberg, South Carolina, no one would have predicted she would become the first minority female governor in America, the first female and the first minority governor of South Carolina, or the U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations," the publisher says.

The new book "celebrates women who dared to be bold - from household names like Thatcher and Israel's former Prime Minister Golda Meir, to Jeane Kirkpatrick, the first female United States Ambassador to the United Nations, human rights activist Cindy Warmbier, education advocate Virginia Walden Ford, and more."

Haley was represented by Robert Barnett.