Nike's Colin Kaepernick shoes sell out on first day

Adult sizes of Nike's "True to 7" sneakers, which pay tribute to former NFL quarterback and political activist Colin Kaepernick, sold out on their first day, according to the company website.

The big picture: Kaepernick has been a controversial figure since 2016, when he began taking a knee during the national anthem to protest racial inequality. Nike embraced the athlete in 2018, featuring him prominently in the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" ad campaign. The company's support for Kaepernick resulted in a #BoycottNike movement.