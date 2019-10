Why it matters: Farage, who was a key figure in the 2016 referendum on leaving the European Union, is one of the U.K.'s most influential and controversial politicians. He favors a "clean break" Brexit over Johnson's deal, which is similar to the one his predecessor, Theresa May, saw repeatedly rejected in Parliament, with some tweaks around the crucial issue of Northern Ireland.

Experts warn, however, that a "no-deal" Brexit would have potentially catastrophic consequences for the British economy.

The big picture: Farage has not yet signaled whether his newly formed Brexit Party would challenge Conservative Party seats in the next election if the U.K. fails to leave the EU on Oct. 31. If Johnson campaigns on the deal he has brought to Parliament, the Brexit Party could cannibalize some of the seats where voters favor a so-called "clean break."

