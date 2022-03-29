Nielsen agrees to $16 billion private equity takeover

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Media measurement firm Nielsen Holdings on Tuesday said that has agreed to a $16 billion private equity takeover, just one week after rejecting a $15 billion buyout bid from the same group.

Why it matters: The deal allows Nielsen to continue its transition from linear to digital media measurement without the hot spotlight of the private markets.

Details: The buyout group is led by Evergreen Coast Capital, an affiliate of activist investor Elliott Investment Management, and Brookfield Business Partners.

The deal values Nielsen at or $28 per share, a 10.2% premium over the consortium's previous proposal.

In a statement, Nielsen said its board of directors voted unanimously to support the acquisition proposal.

The big picture: Nielsen is under extraordinary pressure to modernize its media measurement capabilities as dozens of new firms launch to take its market share.