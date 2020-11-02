Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Support safe, smart, REAL journalism. Sign up for our Axios AM & PM newsletters and get smarter, faster.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Nielsen sells retail measurement arm to Advent for $2.7 billion

Nielsen Holdings is selling its retail measurement arm, Nielsen Global Connect, to private equity giant Advent International for $2.7 billion, in partnership with former TransUnion CEO Jim Peck, the company announced Sunday.

Why it matters: Nielsen was planning to spin off the retail business next year into an independent, public company, after pressure from activist investor Elliot Management. The sale to Advent will replace that effort.

Be smart: Nielsen was under pressure to dump its retail measurement arm to alleviate debt so that it could focus on growing its media measurement business.

  • The retail arm had been negatively impacted by the decline in traditional retail and increased competition.
  • Nielsen's media arm, which measures media and advertising consumption, remains as its own independent, publicly-traded business. It will continue to be led by Nielsen CEO David Kenny.

Details: The sale will allow Advent to developing the retail measurement service independently of Nielsen's media arm, and it will allow Nielsen to offload a significant amount of debt.

  • David Rawlinson will remain CEO of Nielsen Global Connect through the close of the transaction. In a statement, Nielsen said he is "expected to be part of the leadership team for the go-forward company."
  • Advent has invested in different types of data and information services companies for decades. It expects to work with Rawlinson and his management team to continue to develop and innovate the business.
  • The new company will be headquartered in Chicago, IL and will be renamed NielsenIQ early next year.
  • Nielsen will grant the retail business a license to brand its products and services with the “Nielsen” name, as well as other Nielsen trademarks, for 20 years following closing of the transaction.
  • Nielsen’s Board of Directors unanimously approved the transaction.

What they're saying: “This is a win for both Nielsen Global Connect and for Nielsen (RemainCo), as well as for our shareholders,” said David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Nielsen.

  • “The sale of this business to Advent will deliver substantial value sooner than was anticipated through the planned spin-off and creates certainty for all stakeholders."

Go deeper: Nielsen to separate business into two public companies

Go deeper

Sara Fischer, author of Media Trends
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

Twitter names 7 outlets to call election results

Photo: Mehmet Kaman/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Twitter on Monday provided more details about its policies around tweets that declare election results, and named the seven outlets it will lean on to help it determine whether a race is officially called.

Driving the news: The list includes ABC News, AP, CNN, CBS News, Decision Desk HQ, Fox News and NBC News — all outlets that experts agree have verified, unbiased decision desks calling elections.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day COVID case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third COVID wave drives even more uncertainty.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kendall Baker, author of Sports
2 hours ago - Sports

The third coronavirus wave means even more sports uncertainty

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

America's pro sports leagues sputtered back to life in 2020 with bubbles, comprehensive testing programs and a host of other changes that still seem unimaginable after the fact.

The state of play: The leagues succeeded because they have enormous wealth and were operating mostly in "salvage the season" mode — but now comes the hard part: Figuring out how to do it again — this time from an even worse financial position and amid a third coronavirus wave.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow