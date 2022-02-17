Nickelodeon is canceling “The Casagrandes,” a cartoon about the dynamics of a multi-generational Latino family that lives under one roof, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: It's the latest Latino-led show to be canceled after only a few seasons, despite rave reviews and loyal followings.

Driving the news: “The Casagrandes" will not be renewed after its third season finishes airing this year.