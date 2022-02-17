Oregon Supreme Court says Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

The Oregon Supreme Court on Thursday said that former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor.

What it matters: The decision scuttles Kristof's campaign after months of planning and buildup. He left the Times last year as he explored the political bid.

Driving the news: Kristof had challenged Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan's determination that he was ineligible to run for governor because the state's constitution requires candidates to be a resident for at least three years before the election in which they are running.

Fagan pointed to what she described as "objective evidence" including that Kristof voted in New York as recently as 2020, according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.

The Kristof campaign did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

