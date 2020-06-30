14 mins ago - Technology

Niantic nears beta for AR Settlers of Catan game

Ina Fried, author of Login

Photo: Britta Pedersen/picture alliance via Getty Images

Niantic says it is nearing beta testing for its next release, an augmented reality adventure based on the board game Settlers of Catan.

Why it matters: The Pokemon Go creator, which is also partnering with immersive theater firm Punchdrunk, the team behind Sleep No More, has been making lots of acquisitions and content deals in the AR space as it aims to create a playable map of the world that can be used by a range of games and other apps.

Sara Fischer
57 mins ago - Economy & Business

Exclusive: Facebook changes algorithm to boost original reporting

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Beginning today, Facebook will be updating the way news stories are ranked in its News Feed to prioritize original reporting, executives tell Axios. It will also demote stories that aren't transparent about who has written them.

Why it matters: The tech giant has long been criticized for not doing enough to elevate quality news over hyper-partisan noise. Now, it's trying to get ahead of that narrative as the 2020 election inches closer.

Rashaan Ayesh
2 hours ago - World

Why Israel’s annexation plans matter for the region

Map: Andrew Witherspoon and Danielle Alberti/Axios

The world is awaiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's decision on whether to annex up to 30% of the West Bank as soon as July 1 — likely further eroding relations with Arab governments and sparking a new wave of protests in the territory.

Why it matters: If Israel moves forward with annexation, decades of tensions could explode across the region, and progress toward a peace agreement — tw0-state or otherwise — could be stalled indefinitely.

Dion Rabouin
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

The return of coronavirus lockdowns could threaten U.S. economic progress

A bar in Austin, Texas, earlier this week. Photo: Sergio Flores/AFP via Getty Images

After seeing another record high number of hospitalizations Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks to shut down for at least 30 days in a move that followed similar orders from governors in California, Texas and Florida in recent days.

Why it matters: Large swaths of the U.S. economy again are having to shut down in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, threatening to reverse the economic progress of the past month and worsen the recession.

