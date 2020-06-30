Niantic nears beta for AR Settlers of Catan game

Niantic says it is nearing beta testing for its next release, an augmented reality adventure based on the board game Settlers of Catan.

Why it matters: The Pokemon Go creator, which is also partnering with immersive theater firm Punchdrunk, the team behind Sleep No More, has been making lots of acquisitions and content deals in the AR space as it aims to create a playable map of the world that can be used by a range of games and other apps.