NHL sets sights on next year's campaign

The NHL was the first major North American sports league to complete its 2020 season, meaning it's now the first to enter the offseason — and set its sights on next year's campaign.

The state of play: The draft takes place next Tuesday and Wednesday (mock draft). Free agency opens next Friday (top players).

What's next: There's obviously some time pressure for the NHL to figure out next season's schedule, but if this summer was any indication, expect the league to be patient in addressing the specifics.

"When we announced the return to play format in May, some suggested I should have also announced where we were going to play," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman told Axios on a call last week.

"But I intentionally didn't do that because we were continuing to study the path of the virus. We only made the decision when we absolutely had to."

More from Bettman: