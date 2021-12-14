The NFL is requiring vaccinated coaches, team staff and front office personnel in Tier 1 and 2 to receive COVID-19 booster shots by Dec. 27, according to a memo the league sent to teams Monday.

Why it matters: If employees don't get a booster by the deadline, they risk losing their vaccination status, an NFL requirement for Tier 1 and 2 staff.

Driving the news: The NFL said in the memo that's implementing the CDC's booster shot recommendation due to "the increased prevalence of the virus in our communities."

A record 37 players tested positive for the virus on Monday, per the NFL Network.

The big picture: The CDC recommends that individuals get a COVID-19 booster shot if they received a second Pfizer or Moderna shot six months ago. Those who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine should get a booster two months on from the injection.