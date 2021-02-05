Sign up for our daily briefing

First look: NFL tells Biden all team stadiums ready as vaccine sites

Mike Allen, author of AM

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell hold a press conference in Tampa on Thursday. Photo: Perry Knotts/NFL via Reuters

On the eve of Super Bowl weekend, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell wrote President Biden to tell him that each of the league's 32 teams "will make its stadium available for mass vaccinations of the general public."

Driving the news: Goodell wrote in the letter, dated Thursday, that this can be done swiftly "because many of our clubs have offered their facilities previously as COVID testing centers as well as election sites over the past several months."

Why it matters: This continues an effort by the NFL to use its unique footprint to help the U.S. recover from the pandemic.

  • The fact that a Super Bowl is even being played amid the pandemic reflects the NFL's successful navigation of hurdles that once threatened to curtail or shut down the season.
  • Amazingly, the league played all 256 regular-season games with no cancellations, AP reports.
  • The NFL is treating 7,500 vaccinated health care workers from across the country to seats in the pandemic-shrunk crowd for Sunday's game in Tampa.

Goodell's letter says the NFL is "committed to doing our part to ensure that vaccines are as widely accessible in our communities as possible."

  • The clubs will make the stadiums available "in coordination with local, state, and federal health officials."

Read the full letter via DocumentCloud.

Go deeper

Dave Lawler, author of World
19 hours ago - World

Coronavirus cases are falling around the world

Data: Our World in Data; Chart: Axios Visuals

Daily cases of COVID-19 are currently falling across most of the world, and deaths — which had been climbing globally until late January — are also beginning to decrease.

The big picture: We can only learn so much from this 30,000-foot view, and there's plenty to fear from the emerging variants. Plus, cases and deaths had been so high that even after climbing down from the peak, we're still pretty close to the summit.

Bryan Walsh, author of Future
Feb 4, 2021 - Health

Moderna CEO says company needs to adapt with coronavirus variants

Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel. Photo: Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Moderna's CEO Stéphane Bancel tells Axios the company's coronavirus vaccine made it to market in near-record time thanks in part to a unique digital foundation.

The big picture: Moderna is far smaller than many of its pharma competitors, but it made one of the first authorized COVID-19 vaccines. But the company still needs to adapt to a mutating virus — and come up with its next blockbuster product.

Ashley GoldMarisa Fernandez
9 hours ago - Technology

Tech troubles snarl seniors' attempts to sign up for vaccines

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Seniors are supposed to be among the first Americans to get COVID-19 vaccines, but they're running into a major problem: Signing up for the appointments online.

The big picture: Millions of older Americans aren't online at all, and many who do have internet access are struggling to find and use the sign-up portals that local health officials have scrambled to set up.

