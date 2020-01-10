Vikings at 49ers

Kickoff: Saturday, 4:35pm ET (NBC)

Saturday, 4:35pm ET (NBC) Weather: 56°F, Partly cloudy

56°F, Partly cloudy Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya

Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michele Tafoya Spread: SF -7

SF -7 O/U: 44.5

How the underdog can win: By grabbing an early lead. Minnesota's offense is built around a power rushing attack led by Dalvin Cook and the play-action looks they get off that (Kirk Cousins excels in play-action). When they're rolling, the Vikings have one of the most efficient passing games in football, so a fast start would be huge.

Titans at Ravens

Kickoff: Saturday, 8:15pm ET (CBS)

Saturday, 8:15pm ET (CBS) Weather: 59°F, Overcast

59°F, Overcast Announcers: Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn

Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn Spread: BAL -10

BAL -10 O/U: 47

How the underdog can win: By feeding the rookie. Tennessee squeaked out a 20-13 win over New England despite their passing offense hitting a wall. That can't happen against the high-powered Ravens (NFL-best 33.4 ppg), so Ryan Tannehill must target rookie WR A.J. Brown early and often and hope he can beat Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey and Baltimore's excellent man coverage.

Pregame read: How Lamar Jackson bent football to his will and made the Ravens the center of the NFL universe (The Ringer)

Texans at Chiefs

Kickoff: Sunday, 3:05pm ET (CBS)

Sunday, 3:05pm ET (CBS) Weather: 32°F, Partly cloudy

32°F, Partly cloudy Announcers: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely

Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson, Jay Feely Spread: KC -9

KC -9 O/U: 51

How the underdog can win: Run it back. The Texans narrowly beat the Chiefs in Week 6 by committing to the run (Deshaun Watson, Carlos Hyde and Duke Johnson combined for 192 yards) which, in turn, limited Kansas City to just 47 offensive plays (vs. 83 for Houston). Perhaps they can execute that game plan once again in a cold weather game that might demand it.

Pregame read: What Mahomes knows (SI)

Seahawks at Packers

Kickoff: Sunday, 6:30pm ET (FOX)

Sunday, 6:30pm ET (FOX) Weather: 22°F, Overcast (snow expected Saturday)

22°F, Overcast (snow expected Saturday) Announcers: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers

Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews, Chris Myers Spread: GB -4.5

GB -4.5 O/U: 46.5

How the underdog can win: Jadeveon Clowney. Seattle was 16th in pass rush win rate this year (D-line beat 43% of blocks), while Green Bay ranked first in pass block win rate (O-line held 72% of blocks). So the Seahawks will need their best athlete to step up and bother Aaron Rodgers, who completes 69% of non-pressured passes (vs. 45% under pressure).

Go deeper: Running the ball is back in the NFL