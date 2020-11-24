Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew in Tampa

The first all-Black officiating crew works Monday's football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams' NFL game was being officiated by an all-Black crew Monday night.

Why it matters: It's the first time in the league's history this has happened. It comes "55 years after Burl Toler became the first Black official in the NFL," the Rams noted in a statement. NFL football operations executive vice president Troy Vincent said in a statement, "This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game."

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata
17 mins ago - Health

Moderna exec says children could be vaccinated by mid-2021

Tal Zaks, chief medical officer of Moderna, tells "Axios on HBO" that a COVID-19 vaccine could be available for children by the middle of next year.

Be smart: There will be a coronavirus vaccine for adults long before there is one for kids.

Axios
Updated 47 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Sen. Kelly Loeffler to return to campaign trail after 2nd negative test

Sen. Kelly Loeffler addresses supporters during a rally on Thursday. Photo: Jessica McGowan/Getty Images

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) campaign announced Monday that she "looks forward to getting back out on the campaign trail" after testing negative for COVID-19 for a second time, following earlier conflicting results.

Why it matters: Loeffler has been campaigning at events ahead of a Jan. 5 runoff in elections that'll decide which party holds the Senate majority. Vice President Mike Pence was with her on Friday.

Axios
Updated 5 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Key government agency says Biden transition can formally begin

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy. Photo: Alex Edelman/CNP/Getty Images

General Services Administrator Emily Murphy said in a letter to President-elect Joe Biden on Monday that she has determined the transition from the Trump administration can formally begin.

Why it matters: Murphy, a Trump appointee, had come under fire for delaying the so-called "ascertainment" and withholding the funds and information needed for the transition to begin while Trump's legal challenges played out.

