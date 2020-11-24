NFL makes history with all-Black officiating crew in Tampa

Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?
The first all-Black officiating crew works Monday's football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Los Angeles Rams at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Los Angeles Rams' NFL game was being officiated by an all-Black crew Monday night.
Why it matters: It's the first time in the league's history this has happened. It comes "55 years after Burl Toler became the first Black official in the NFL," the Rams noted in a statement. NFL football operations executive vice president Troy Vincent said in a statement, "This historic Week 11 crew is a testament to the countless and immeasurable contributions of Black officials to the game, their exemplary performance, and to the power of inclusion that is the hallmark of this great game."
