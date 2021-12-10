Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with Axios AM/PM. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to Axios Closer for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with Axios Sports. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa Bay

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

NFL extra point success rate plunges to 92.4%, lowest since 1979

Kendall Baker, author of Sports
Expand chart
Data: Football Reference; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

NFL kickers are making 92.4% of their extra points attempts this season, the lowest mark since 1979, when they made 91.3%.

The backdrop: The NFL moved extra points back by 13 yards in 2015 (two-yard line to 15-yard line), turning what had been a sure thing (99.3% success rate in 2014) into much less of one (94.2% a year later).

  • The 2015 drop-off was nearly identical to the one kickers experienced in 1974, when the NFL moved goal posts back by 10 yards (the front of the end zone to the back).

Yes, but: By the 1980s, kickers had adjusted to the change and began to improve. That's not happening this time around, as the success rate continues to drop.

1973-80: Success rate fell from 97.7% to 92.1% (-5.6%) in the first season following the 10-yard change. Six years later, it was back up to 94.9% (-2.8% from 1973) and on the verge of a steady climb to 99%+.

  • 1973: 97.7%
  • 1974: 92.1%
  • 1975: 91.4%
  • 1976: 90.9%
  • 1977: 91.9%
  • 1978: 93.1%
  • 1979: 91.3%
  • 1980: 94.9%

2014-21: Success rate fell from 99.3% to 94.2% (-5.1%) in the first season following the 13-yard change. Six years later, it's down even further to 92.4% (-6.9% from 2015) and trending in the wrong direction.

  • 2014: 99.3%
  • 2015: 94.2%
  • 2016: 93.6%
  • 2017: 94%
  • 2018: 94.3%
  • 2019: 93.9%
  • 2020: 93%
  • 2021: 92.4%

State of play: Five teams are under 85% on extra points this season (Texans, Jaguars, Chargers, Saints, Jets), while five are perfect (Bills, Eagles, Ravens, Falcons, Giants).

The big picture: Kickers' lack of success on extra points has led to an increase in two-point attempts, which could ultimately make the NFL more exciting, notes PFT's Michael David Smith:

Perhaps coaches are starting to recognize that the extra point kick is no gimme, and that if they're on the fence between kicking and going for two, they should go for two ... [Which] is a much more exciting play than the extra point.

Go deeper

Erin Doherty
26 mins ago - Economy & Business

Inflation hits highest level in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics; Chart: Axios Visuals

The core Consumer Price Index, the measure of the price of goods and services excluding food and energy, increased .5% in November, according to data released Friday.

Driving the news: The headline CPI figure, which measures the price of all items, rose 6.8% over the last 12 months, marking the biggest jump in 39 years.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Courtenay Brown
1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Meme stock hype dies down

Data: YoloStocks; Note: Shows "real mentions," a combination of Reddit direct and indirect mentions (i.e. comments in a relevant thread that don't mention the stock); Chart: Thomas Oide/Axios

GameStop and AMC are shedding that unprecedented Reddit day-trader chatter and those eye-popping stock swings — two defining factors for the meme stock cohort.

Why it matters: The hype for the OG meme stocks at the center of the pandemic-era phenomenon has died out.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Andrew Freedman
2 hours ago - Energy & Environment

The corporate climate migration has begun

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Companies large and small, some with longtime roots in their neighborhoods, are on the hunt for new real estate that is less prone to weather and climate extremes.

Why it matters: The corporate migration underway indicates vulnerable communities may see an exodus of large employers in the coming decades as oceans encroach. Inland areas prone to flooding or wildfires mare see similar challenges.

Go deeper (3 min. read)Arrow