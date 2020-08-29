Only 3 NFL teams will have fans in the stands for their home openers

The Cowboys, Chiefs and Dolphins are the only NFL teams that have promised to have fans in the stands during their first game of the regular season, the Boston Globe reports.

Why it matters: Over 75% of the league has ruled out admitting fans at home openers over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, though a normal game-day experience for teams that do allow fans will be elusive.

The big picture: The Kansas City Chiefs will only have 16,000 fans, around 20% of capacity, in attendance during their first three home games, while the Miami Dolphins will only admit 13,000 on Sept. 20 to see them play the Bills.

The Dallas Cowboys have yet to announce a plan, though owner Jerry Jones promised to allow some fans, according to the Globe.

Another six teams — the Cardinals, Panthers, Browns, Colts, Jaguars and Buccaneers — hope to allow fans but local authorities have yet to approve their plans.

Of note: Miami and Dallas are two of the largest coronavirus hotspots in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

