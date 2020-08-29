27 mins ago - Sports

Only 3 NFL teams will have fans in the stands for their home openers

A view of Dolphins stadium on Aug. 29. Photo: Mark Brown/Getty Images

The Cowboys, Chiefs and Dolphins are the only NFL teams that have promised to have fans in the stands during their first game of the regular season, the Boston Globe reports.

Why it matters: Over 75% of the league has ruled out admitting fans at home openers over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, though a normal game-day experience for teams that do allow fans will be elusive.

The big picture: The Kansas City Chiefs will only have 16,000 fans, around 20% of capacity, in attendance during their first three home games, while the Miami Dolphins will only admit 13,000 on Sept. 20 to see them play the Bills.

  • The Dallas Cowboys have yet to announce a plan, though owner Jerry Jones promised to allow some fans, according to the Globe.
  • Another six teams — the Cardinals, Panthers, Browns, Colts, Jaguars and Buccaneers — hope to allow fans but local authorities have yet to approve their plans.

Of note: Miami and Dallas are two of the largest coronavirus hotspots in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University data.

Jeff Tracy
Aug 28, 2020 - Sports

More sports leagues join Black Lives Matter protests

An empty Oracle Park in San Francisco. Photo: Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images

The sports walk-out first started by NBA players after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis., continued through Thursday, with even more leagues joining the historic strike.

  • NBA: All three playoff games were postponed for the second straight day, but players met and voted to resume the season by this weekend, likely on Saturday.
Margaret Talev
29 mins ago - Politics & Policy

How the national conventions have changed forever

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Many of this year's on-the-fly convention innovations — including Democrats' virtual roll-call road trip and Republicans' use of the White House for political pageantry — may well outlast the pandemic.

Why it matters: Conventions have entered a new era where the TV show will push aside many of the parties' charming but archaic traditions.

Neal Rothschild
42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

The most viral 2020 national convention stories

Data: NewsWhip; Chart: Naema Ahmed/Axios

The most viral stories about the Republican convention were largely about non-political speakers, while the Democratic convention stories focused on the political leaders who were the official stars of the convention, according to exclusive data from NewsWhip.

Why it matters: The GOP convention in particular highlighted how speakers from outside of the political arena who haven't been bloodied and bruised by political fights were most effective at setting social media on fire.

