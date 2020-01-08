Joe Judge (Giants)

"The Giants hired the Pats' receivers coach the year Pats receivers went to hell," writes The Ringer's Danny Heifetz. "But there are reasons to think Joe Judge — who also led one of the league's best special teams units — could succeed in New York."

Age: 38

38 Contract: N/A

N/A By the numbers: Judge will be the third-youngest NFL head coach after the Rams' Sean McVay (33) and the Bengals' Zac Taylor (36).

Judge will be the third-youngest NFL head coach after the Rams' Sean McVay (33) and the Bengals' Zac Taylor (36). Meet Joe: A Philadelphia native, Judge played college football at Mississippi State, was a part of all three Patriots Super Bowl teams in the 2010s and was a special teams assistant on Nick Saban's staff during two of Alabama’s recent national championship seasons (2009, 2011).

Matt Rhule (Panthers)

Rhule had become one of the hottest names in NFL head coaching circles after turning around programs at Temple and Baylor. He's finally been lured away from college football and will take over a franchise facing an uncertain future.

Age: 44

44 Contract: Seven years, $60 million

Seven years, $60 million By the numbers: This past season, Baylor became the only Power 5 team to ever make a conference championship game two seasons or fewer after going 1-11 or worse (the Bears were 1-11 in 2017).

This past season, Baylor became the only Power 5 team to ever make a conference championship game two seasons or fewer after going 1-11 or worse (the Bears were 1-11 in 2017). What they're saying: "Matt is a very good people manager. And I think a good people manager is a good people manager, college or pro," said Panthers owner David Tepper. "He's not afraid of constructive confrontation, not afraid to challenge coaches or players. He's a head coach."

Mike McCarthy (Cowboys)

Instead of making a sexy hire (Lincoln Riley, Urban Meyer), the Cowboys made the sensible one, choosing the most experienced coach on the market. One thing's for certain: McCarthy won't get a decade-long leash like Jason Garrett did.

Age: 56

56 Contract: Five years, money N/A

Five years, money N/A By the numbers: McCarthy was 125-77-1 in 13 seasons with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and became the fourth NFL coach to lead a franchise to at least eight straight playoffs (Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, Bill Belichick).

McCarthy was 125-77-1 in 13 seasons with the Packers, where he won a Super Bowl and became the fourth NFL coach to lead a franchise to at least eight straight playoffs (Tom Landry, Chuck Noll, Bill Belichick). Déjà vu: This move is reminiscent of the Chiefs' decision to hire Andy Reid in 2013 after he'd grown stale in Philadelphia despite winning a bunch of games. Reid, who was 55 when he took over in Kansas City, has yet to have a losing season there.

