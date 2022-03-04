Skip to main content
NFL to drop COVID protocols due to decreasing cases

TuAnh Dam
NFL logo. Photo: Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images

The NFL and NFL Players Association have suspended all COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, according to a memo obtained by multiple outlets.

The big picture: The league and its players' union said that the policy change was due to "current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19."

  • Teams are still required to comply with their state and local public health regulations.
  • The COVID-19 protocols could be reinstated though if needed, according to the memo.

Why it matters: The NFL's protocols had often changed in response to coronavirus case rates but that was largely responsible for helping the league complete two seasons with few rescheduled games.

  • Fifteen football games had to be rescheduled in 2020. In 2021, three games had to be moved amid team outbreaks.
