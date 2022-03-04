NFL to drop COVID protocols due to decreasing cases

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The NFL and NFL Players Association have suspended all COVID-19 protocols effective immediately, according to a memo obtained by multiple outlets.

The big picture: The league and its players' union said that the policy change was due to "current encouraging trends regarding the prevalence and severity of COVID-19."

Teams are still required to comply with their state and local public health regulations.

The COVID-19 protocols could be reinstated though if needed, according to the memo.

Why it matters: The NFL's protocols had often changed in response to coronavirus case rates but that was largely responsible for helping the league complete two seasons with few rescheduled games.