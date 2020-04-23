1 hour ago - Sports

The NFL draft goes virtual amid coronavirus pandemic

Kendall Baker

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

This year's NFL draft was set to be its biggest spectacle yet, held on The Strip in Las Vegas, with players being transported by boat to the red-carpet stage in the middle of the Bellagio Hotel fountains.

Yes, but: Instead, it will — like most things in our lives these days — be held virtually, with commissioner Roger Goodell announcing selections from his basement and players being shown at home via remote cameras.

Mock draft:

  1. Bengals: QB Joe Burrow, LSU
  2. Redskins: DE Chase Young, Ohio State
  3. Lions: CB Jeff Okuda, Ohio State
  4. Giants: OT Tristan Wirfs, Iowa
  5. Dolphins: QB Tua Tagovailoa, Alabama
  6. Chargers: QB Justin Herbert, Oregon
  7. Panthers: LB Isaiah Simmons, Clemson
  8. Cardinals: OT Andrew Thomas, Georgia
  9. Jaguars: DT Derrick Brown, Auburn
  10. Browns: OT Jedrick Wills, Alabama

What to watch: The NFL plans to show small draft parties for 58 prospects and interview them when their names are called. To accomplish this, the prospects were mailed technology kits with thousands of dollars of video equipment.

  • "The result will be roughly 180 different video feeds, and a lot of technology complications. Dry runs this week have produced mixed results," writes Bloomberg's Eben Novy-Williams.
  • A story worth noting: In a recent draft, one team was eyeing a player and started watching the livestream of his draft party. When they saw a team tell him on the phone that they'd be taking him with their next pick, the first team traded up, ahead of the second team, to draft the player.

How to watch: It will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, ESPN Deportes and the NFL Network, and can be streamed via the NFL app.

The bottom line: Without the ability to gather in one location with all the top prospects donning expensive suits and thousands of fans screaming their lungs out, this year's draft will lack some of its normal pageantry and energy.

  • But the broadcast will still accommodate plenty of spectacle and could draw more interest than ever before from sports-starved fans.

Go deeper

Margaret Harding McGill

Coronavirus forces Congress, courts to weigh remote deliberations

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic is creating cracks in the federal government's long-held opposition to conducting business online.

The big picture: Quarantines and social distancing are challenging the way legislators, judges and policymakers are used to operating — though some remain hesitant to upend centuries of tradition and rules.

Go deeper (2.5 min. read)Arrow5 hours ago - Technology
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More states moved toward reopening their economies following coronavirus lockdowns, as California's governor strengthened measures Wednesday. Coronavirus cases have surged past 842,600 and the death toll now exceeds 46,700, per Johns Hopkins.

Lockdown measures: Gov. Gavin Newsom made clear at a news briefing that California's stay-at-home orders and business restrictions would reman in place, as he announced plans to add at least 80 more testing sites, mainly in underserved communities, and train up to 10,000 contact tracers.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 7 hours ago - Health
Jeff Tracy

Louisville Slugger faces uncertain future after coronavirus closure

Photo: Andy Lyons/Getty Images

The Louisville Slugger factory — the oldest bat manufacturer in the world — has temporarily closed due to COVID-19, with 90% of its staff being furloughed and all remaining employees taking a 25% pay cut.

By the numbers: The factory produces 1.8 million wood bats annually, with pros ordering between 100–120 each season. According to the company, 80% of all batters in the Hall of Fame were under contract with Louisville Slugger.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowApr 22, 2020 - Sports