57 mins ago - Sports

SEC dominates NFL draft, while FCS players hurt by coronavirus pandemic

Kendall Baker
Data: Axios research; Chart: Axios Visuals

For the 14th straight year, the SEC led all conferences with 63 NFL draft picks, tied for the second-most ever in the modern draft era behind last year's 64.

The other side: Entering Thursday, FCS schools had produced an average of 18 picks per draft since the NFL shifted from 12 to seven rounds in 1993, with a high of 29 (1996) and a low of 12 (2003). This year, they produced just six.

  • LSU had 14 players selected, matching Ohio State's mark from 2004. Trailing them were Ohio State (10), Michigan (10) and Alabama (9).
  • 86 of the 130 FBS teams had at least one player drafted, and just nine Power 5 teams did not produce a draft pick.

The six FCS draftees:

  • S Jeremy Chinn, Southern Illinois (64th pick)
  • TE Adam Trautman, Dayton (105th)
  • WR Isaiah Coulter, Rhode Island (171st)
  • OL Lachavious Simmons, Tennessee State (227th)
  • QB Ben DiNucci, James Madison (231st)
  • DE Derrek Tuszka, North Dakota State (254th)

The state of play: The cancellation of pro days and general chaos created by coronavirus appears to have hurt FCS prospects, with teams favoring the "less risky" FBS prospects who they likely had much more information about.

The bottom line: Some FCS players will sign as undrafted free agents or join practice squads, but plenty of talented players who may have realized their dreams this weekend if not for the pandemic are left with no clear next step.

  • Unlike basketball, there are no opportunities to play overseas. And unlike baseball and hockey, there is no robust minor league system. Simply put, they're on the outside looking in — and there's only one company hiring.

Elsewhere:

  • D-II: The Patriots used the 37th pick on Lenoir-Rhyne (N.C.) safety Kyle Dugger, making him the highest D-II draft pick since 1999 (Saginaw Valley State's Lamar King). With the third-t0-last pick, the Vikings took Washburn (Kan.) OG Kyle Hinton.
  • D-III: St. John's (Minn.) OT Ben Bartch was taken in the fourth round (116th overall) by the Jaguars, becoming the first MIAC draftee since 2003.

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Markets rallied in Asia Monday as several countries look to reopen after coronavirus lockdowns, per the Wall Street Journal, which reports Japan’s Nikkei 225 stock index rose 2.4%.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2.97 million people and killed over 206,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 868,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 965,000 from 5.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 226,000).

Updated 5 hours ago - Health
Dion Rabouin

There's no end in sight to coronavirus stimulus spending

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

The Congressional Budget Office estimated Friday that the U.S. budget deficit will be roughly $3.7 trillion for fiscal year 2020, with public debt projected at 101% of GDP — and that was before the "phase four" $484 billion relief package passed by Congress late last week.

Why it matters: In a world of historically high income inequality and historically low productivity and growth, in which debt levels were already historically high, the U.S. and the world at large are in wholly unprecedented territory.

34 mins ago - Economy & Business
Kendall Baker

The virtual NFL draft offers a remote work awakening

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Remote work is not a new concept, and neither is having a home office. But the abrupt switch to telecommuting en masse due to coronavirus has accelerated shifts in how work is conducted — and fundamentally changed how we view our jobs.

Driving the news: The NFL had its awakening this weekend during its virtual draft, where coaches and general managers were shown working from home, oftentimes with their children in the background.

1 hour ago - Sports