Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

NFL stops daily COVID testing for unvaccinated players

Erin Doherty

The NFL logo during the game between the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers at Ford Field on January 9, 2022. Photo: Nic Antaya/Getty Images

The National Football League said in a memo Friday that unvaccinated players on the remaining eight teams left in the playoffs no longer need to take daily COVID-19 tests.

Driving the news: COVID-19 protocols were updated "to eliminate the distinction between vaccinated and unvaccinated players to determine testing cadence," according to the memo that was obtained by Axios.

  • The updated guidance applies to approximately a dozen unvaccinated players, NFL spokesperson Brian McCarthy said.
  • The remaining players are on testing holiday, which refers to an individual who tests positive and doesn't need to take a COVID-19 test for 90 days.
  • All players and tiered staff will be subject to "targeted surveillance testing" and "enhanced symptom screening," per the memo.

The big picture: It's the NFL's latest change to its coronavirus protocols after the league announced in December that coaches, team personnel and front office staff in Tier 1 and 2 were required to receive COVID-19 booster shots.

What they're saying: "This comprehensive, symptom-based approach to testing, reflects our recent experience with the Omicron variant and conforms to current public health recommendations and best practices employed in healthcare," McCarthy said.

  • The guidance "offers the best opportunity for identifying and treating cases promptly and avoiding spread within the facility," he added.

Neil Irwin
30 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why 401(k) rollovers are so annoying

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

If you happened to change jobs recently, you may have tried to transfer your retirement account from your former employer into an Individual Retirement Account or your new employer's 401(k) plan. If so, you probably encountered a bureaucratic gantlet — and you're not alone.

Why it matters: Kludgey processes around retirement account transfers result in people losing track of their funds, giving up important tax advantages, or otherwise disadvantaging themselves and being less prepared for retirement.

Neil Irwin
5 hours ago - Economy & Business

The hard math behind America's labor shortage

Data: Bureau of Labor Statistics, Congressional Budget Office; Chart: Axios Visuals

Yes, the pandemic has created unusual temporary labor market dynamics. But in the bigger picture, the 2010s were a golden age for companies seeking cheap labor. The 2020s are not.

The big picture: In the 2010s, the massive millennial generation was entering the workforce, the massive baby bo0m generation was still hard at work, and there was a multi-year hangover from the deep recession caused by the global financial crisis.

Oriana Gonzalez
6 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Advocates fret Roe v. Wade's 49th anniversary could be its last

Photo: Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Women's March Inc

As Saturday marks the 49th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court's landmark decision that legalized abortion access in the U.S., advocates warn the ruling is "more at risk now than ever."

The big picture: The Supreme Court in December heard a challenge to a Mississippi 15-week abortion ban that could throw Roe's survival into question, or at least narrow its scope.

