NFL says its coronavirus positive test rate is under 1%

The NFL has conducted 109,075 coronavirus tests of players, coaches and staff through Tuesday, with a positive test rate of 0.46% overall and 0.81% among players, according to the league.

By the numbers: During the initial intake process, the league tested 9,983 people, with a positive test rate of 1.7% overall and 1.9% for players.

NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills told reporters during a conference call Wednesday that he was "not aware of anyone that has had severe illness up to this point."

What's next: Helmets came out at training camps for the first time on Wednesday, part of a gradual ramp-up process ahead of the season. As traditional practices get underway, it will be more difficult to remain socially distant.