NFL says its coronavirus positive test rate is under 1%

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

The NFL has conducted 109,075 coronavirus tests of players, coaches and staff through Tuesday, with a positive test rate of 0.46% overall and 0.81% among players, according to the league.

By the numbers: During the initial intake process, the league tested 9,983 people, with a positive test rate of 1.7% overall and 1.9% for players.

  • NFL chief medical officer Allen Sills told reporters during a conference call Wednesday that he was "not aware of anyone that has had severe illness up to this point."

What's next: Helmets came out at training camps for the first time on Wednesday, part of a gradual ramp-up process ahead of the season. As traditional practices get underway, it will be more difficult to remain socially distant.

  • The NFL has been testing players daily and had agreed with the NFL Players' Association to slow testing to every other day if the positivity rate fell below 5%.
  • But the two sides agreed Wednesday to extend daily testing of players through at least Sept. 5.

Updated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy (D) announced Wednesday he will sign an executive order allowing private and public K-12 schools and universities to reopen for in-person learning in September.

Why it matters: Both New York and New Jersey, considered to be coronavirus hotspots, have now announced schools can reopen. The pandemic has thrown the U.S. education system for a loop as parents scramble to get their children back into classrooms.

4 hours ago - Health

We're doing a lot less coronavirus testing

Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. is cutting back on coronavirus testing. Nationally, the number of tests performed each day is about 17% lower than it was at the end of July, and testing is also declining in hard-hit states.

Why it matters: This big reduction in testing has helped clear away delays that undermined the response to the pandemic. But doing fewer tests can also undermine the response to the pandemic.

11 hours ago - Health

U.S. records deadliest coronavirus day of the summer

Healthcare workers handling coronavirus tests in Los Angeles on August 11. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

The U.S. reported 1,485 deaths due to the coronavirus on Wednesday, COVID Tracking Project data shows.

Why it matters: It's the highest single-day COVID-19 death toll since May 15, when the country reported 1,507 deaths. The U.S. has seen a total of 157,758 deaths from the virus.

