Newsrooms add new positions to fortify coverage on race

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Washington Post and the New York Times, two of the biggest newsrooms in the U.S., are pushing company-wide diversity initiatives and adding dozens of new positions to cover how race influences issues from national security to health.

Why it matters: The hirings come as the media industry reckons with how to cover race. Top editors across multiple newsrooms have stepped down following actions, words or handlings of covering race and Black Lives Matter protests in their newsrooms. Many have vouched to do more to address issues of systemic racism internally.

Catch up quick: The Washington Post is adding over 12 newsroom positions to cover race and racial discrimination through different beats, including a writer to cover race and identity in America, a photojournalist with experience covering race, and a national security reporter to dig into far-right and white nationalist groups.

  • The New York Times on Thursday emailed staff saying it has plans to create "a more modern news organization that benefits from the wisdom of a larger and far more diverse staff."
  • Senior NYT executives Amber Guild, Anand Venkatesan and Carolyn Ryan will lead the company's efforts on equitable hiring, placing more people of color in leadership roles, and holding managers accountable for progress, Times leadership wrote to staff on Thursday.
  • Vice Media CEO Nancy Dubac wrote to staff last week that she requested a "company-wide systematic overhaul of how we hire, develop and retain a globally diverse workforce," after Refinery29 editor Christene Barberich resigned following staff descriptions of discrimination within the company.

The big picture: Over three weeks of Black Lives Matter protests of Black Lives Matter protests in the U.S. have forced dozens of media companies to reckon with their own newsroom diversity and coverage on race.

Be smart: Newsroom employees are more likely to be white and male than U.S. workers overall, according to data from Pew Research Center.

  • More than three-quarters (77%) of newsroom employees are non-Hispanic whites, according to the analysis of 2012-2016 American Community Survey data cited by Pew. Those employees include reporters, editors, photographers and videographers in the newspaper, broadcasting and internet publishing industries.

Margaret Talev
What Matters 2020: Structural racism

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photos: Scott Strazzante/The San Francisco Chronicle, David Ryder/Getty Images, Matthew Horwood/Getty Images, Win McNamee/Getty Images, Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The toxic thread in America's fabric since slavery has rarely galvanized such attention or will for change across racial lines. Structural racism is a dominant issue in the presidential election, and Axios is committed to long-term coverage of its effects and the solutions.

Driving the news: We're making structural racism a focus of our What Matters 2020 initiative. Along with automation, capitalism, climate change, China, demographics, health care costs and misinformation, addressing this national challenge will outlive the moment and shape our lives regardless of who wins in November.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 8,501,444 — Total deaths: 454,230 — Total recoveries — 4,169,486Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 2,191,200 — Total deaths: 118,435 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Public health: What we know about kids and the coronavirusBlack Americans underrepresented in disease clinical trials.
  4. World: The world after COVID-19 will be poorer.
  5. States: California issues statewide face mask order — Oklahoma is among the states with the biggest case growth.
  6. 2020: Trump will turn his Tulsa comeback rally into a massive festival.
Caitlin Owens
The murky rules around coronavirus testing insurance coverage

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Some insurers' limits on coverage for coronavirus testing may push the bounds of federal law.

Why it matters: Testing people who aren't displaying symptoms is an essential part of the public health response to the coronavirus, but some insurers appear to be unwilling to pay the full cost of those tests.

