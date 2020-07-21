48 mins ago - Economy & Business

Newsroom layoffs will be brutal in 2020

Data: Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.; Table: Axios Visuals

Even after the financial crisis, the annual number of newsroom layoffs won't come close what we're expected to see this year during the coronavirus pandemic, according to new data from Challenger, Gray & Christmas, Inc.

By the numbers: In the first 6 months of 2020, more than 11,000 newsroom jobs have been lost. That's nearly as many as were lost in all of 2009.

Why it matters: It could take years for the industry to recover from the thousands of lost jobs and cuts.

  • And it will ultimately push thousands of talented journalists out of the industry, many for good.

Driving the news: A slew of media organizations last week announced that previously-announced laid off staffers would be officially laid off.

  • McClatchy laid off 85 furloughed staffers last week.
  • The Guardian laid off 180 people, including 70 people in editorial.
  • BBC laid off 70 people last week, adding to the hundreds of job cuts its already made.
  • Vox Media laid off 72 furloughed staffers last week.

What's next: It's not going to end there. Sources tell The New York Post that broad-based layoffs are headed for NBCUniversal.

Dan Primack
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

More women are top VC decision-makers, but parity is a long way off

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

There has been a sizable increase in the percentage of female decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms, albeit nothing near parity, according to an Axios analysis.

By the numbers: Nearly 12.4% of decision-makers at U.S. venture capital firms are women, up from 9.65% in a similar study conducted in February 2019.

Ursula PeranoDave Lawler
11 mins ago - World

U.K. government ignored Russian interference for years, report finds

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Alexei Nikolsky\TASS via Getty Images

The U.K. government has ignored Russian campaigns to interfere in its democratic system for years, including during the contentious 2014 Scottish independence referendum and 2016 Brexit referendum, according to a long-delayed report released by Parliament on Tuesday.

Why it matters: The damaging report did not conclude whether the Russian influence campaigns were successful, but found that the U.K. government failed to be alert or avoided looking for evidence that the Kremlin was seeking to attack its democracy.

Axios
Updated 54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 14,735,331— Total deaths: 610,587 — Total recoveries — 8,330,275Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 3,831,450 — Total deaths: 140,914 — Total recoveries: 1,160,087 — Total tested: 46,469,524Map.
  3. States: Coronavirus hotspots have seen a surge of new infections in nursing homes — Oklahoma jobless lines look like 1930s.
  4. Public health: We're still in the early stages of the vaccine race.
  5. Entertainment: Coronavirus dooms fall TV season.
  6. 🎧Podcast: The global clash over a coronavirus vaccine.
