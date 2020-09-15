35 mins ago - Economy & Business

String of media companies replace top editors with people of color

A number of media companies, especially with audiences that skew female, are replacing top white editors with people of color.

Why it matters: A slew of top editors were forced to step down from their positions this summer after the #BlackLivesMatter movement and protests sweeping the nation forced media companies to reckon with their own shortcomings on diversity.

Driving the news: Facebook and Instagram partnerships executive Simone Oliver has been tapped as global editor-in-chief of Refinery29, a millennial and female-focused fashion and beauty site. She replaces Christene Barberich, Refinery29's co-founder and former editor-in-chief.

  • Refinery29 had been hit with allegations from former employees of workplace discrimination against black women. Oliver was previously at Allure, a beauty magazine from Condé Nast, and The New York Times.
  • Elle Decor, a subsidiary of Hearst, also announced last Wednesday that Asad Syrkett has been appointed editor-in-chief of the U.S. edition of the magazine and website.
  • Bon Appétit said last Wednesday that Dawn Davis, a senior executive at Simon & Schuster, has been named editor-in-chief, replacing Adam Rapoport, who resigned in June after a picture surfaced of him wearing brown face.
  • Harper's Bazaar, also a subsidiary of Hearst, announced in June that it had hired Samira Nasr as its first black editor-in-chief in the magazine's 153-year history. Nasr was previously the executive fashion director at Vanity Fair.

Ina Fried, author of Login
58 mins ago - Technology

Melinda Gates sees social media "reckoning" in the post-COVID world

"It may be time for a reckoning" with social media's role in spreading disinformation, Melinda Gates told "Axios on HBO" Monday — but she doesn't see that happening until after the pandemic ends.

Between the lines: Bill and Melinda Gates are clearly big believers in technology. But they've also seen firsthand the impact of disinformation, as they've become targets of conspiracy theories amplified and spread via social media.

Barak Ravid
2 hours ago - World

UAE minister: Israel agreement will include two-state solution reference

UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash. Photo: Amer Hilabi/AFP via Getty Images

The agreement between the UAE and Israel that will be signed on Tuesday mentions the Palestinian issue and the two-state solution as part of a reference to previous agreements which were signed, UAE minister of state for foreign affairs Anwar Gargash told me in a Zoom briefing.

Why it matters: Gargash’s comments gave the first substantive details from the agreement which up to now remained completely secret. The UAE pushed back on criticism against the agreement, with Israel stressing the deal will also help the Palestinians.

Fadel Allassan
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump says he wanted to assassinate Bashar al-Assad but Mattis was opposed to it

President Trump on Tuesday confirmed that he wanted to order an assassination against Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, but former Secretary of Defense James Mattis "was against it."

What he's saying: "I would have rather taken him out. I had him all set. Mattis didn't want to do it," Trump said on "Fox & Friends." His comments confirm a detail reported in journalist Bob Woodward's 2018 book "Fear."

