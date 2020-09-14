1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Newsom to Trump at wildfire event: "Climate change is real"

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) pointedly told President Trump on Monday afternoon that climate change is "exacerbating" the wildfires currently ravaging the West Coast.

Why it matters: Trump has repeatedly insisted that the fires were "about forest management," while dismissing climate change. Newsom acknowledged to Trump that "we have not done justice on our forest management," but emphasized that climate change was making everything much worse. A number of politicians have criticized Trump and his administration for not properly addressing climate change.

  • Trump has questioned the existence of human-caused climate change and has started the process of formally withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

What Newsom's saying: "We obviously feel very strongly that the hots are getting hotter, the dries are getting dryer. When we're having heat domes, the likes of which we've never seen in our history, the hottest August ever in the history of this state, the ferocity of these fires, the drought five-plus years, losing 163 million trees to that drought, something's happened to the plumbing of the world."

  • "And we come from a perspective, humbly, where we submit the science and observed evidence is self-evident that climate change is real and that is exacerbating this."
  • "There's no question when you look past this decade and looking past almost the thousand-plus years that we have not done justice on our forest management. I don't think anyone disputes that."

Trump later said, "It'll start getting cooler. You just watch."

Our thought bubble, via Axios' Amy Harder: Trump saying it will get cooler is similar to when he has said the coronavirus would disappear. In both cases, the opposite has and will happen. COVID-19 has gotten worse, and Earth's aggregate temperature has already gone up and will continue to go up in the coming decades.

Between the lines: The weather, however, will get colder, as we approach fall and winter, which Trump may seize on to say he was right, even though on the scale that makes a difference with climate change — decades and centuries — he is still wrong.

Oregon governor: Wildfires are result of climate change and forest mismanagement

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown (D) told CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the massive fires devastating the West Coast are a result of "decades of mismanagement of our forests in this country" as well as "the failure to tackle climate change."

Why it matters: President Trump has also insisted that the fires were "about forest management," but he's dismissed climate change. There's been a chorus of voices in the West Coast calling Trump out for his climate change policies or lack of.

LA mayor: "Talk to a firefighter if you think that climate change isn't real"

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on Sunday rebuked President Trump over his claims that the California wildfires are simply a result of poor forest management, telling CNN's "State of the Union": "This is climate change, and this is an administration that's put its head in the sand."

Why it matters: There's a scientific consensus that climate change and the hotter and drier conditions it brings are among the forces that increase fire risks and severity. President Trump has questioned the existence of human-caused climate change and has started the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Inslee calls on Americans to vote out those who "downplay" climate change

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee told ABC's "This Week" on Sunday that the primary way Americans can combat misinformation about the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is to vote out "any politician like Donald Trump who has downplayed climate change."

Why it matters: Trump is a climate skeptic who has weakened environmental regulations and began the process of withdrawing the U.S. from the Paris Climate Agreement. At a rally in Nevada on Saturday night, Trump insisted that the fires were "about forest management."

