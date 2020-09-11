23 mins ago - Politics & Policy

California law to ease process for former inmates to become professional firefighters

Inmate firefighters arrive at the scene of California's Water fire. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed a law on Friday that will allow some inmates who volunteer as firefighters to have their records expunged, making it easier for them to become professional firefighters after being released from prison.

Why it matters: Inmate firefighters play a pivotal role in battling blazes across the state, but once released, they are required to disclose their convictions when applying for jobs, making it harder to get hired.

What he's saying: "CA’s inmate firefighter program is decades-old and has long needed reform," Newsom tweeted Friday, along with a picture of him signing the law surrounded by a scorched area.

  • "Inmates who have stood on the frontlines, battling historic fires should not be denied the right to later become a professional firefighter."

The big picture: About 3,700 incarcerated people are part of California's inmate firefighter program, with roughly 2,600 qualified to work fire lines.

  • More than 14,800 firefighters are currently fighting 28 major wildfires burning across California, according to Cal Fire.
  • At least 10 people have died in the the North Complex fire, which has destroyed or damaged about 2,000 structures, per AP.
  • The August Complex, currently raging north of Sacramento, is the biggest wildfire event in California history, consuming more than 746,607 acres.

Worth noting: Inmates convicted of serious crimes including, rape, murder, kidnapping or arson, will not be eligible for having their records expunged.

Inmate crews set backfires to heavy brush as firefighters try to keep the 2019 Easy fire from crossing the road. Photo:  Brian van der Brug/ Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Inmate firefighters walk the road leading to the Reagan Library during the 2019 Easy Fire in Simi Valley, California. Photo: Photo by Mark Ralston/AFP/Getty Images
Inmate firefighters take a break while battling the 2019 Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
A crew of inmate firefighters takes a break during firefighting operations to battle the 2019 Kincade Fire in Healdsburg, California. Photo: Philip Pacheco/AFP via Getty Images

Go deeper

Jacob Knutson
Sep 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history

Aerial view of burnt properties in the Berryessa Highlands neighborhood of Lake Berryessa, California, on Aug. 31. Photo: Jane Tyska/Digital First Media/East Bay Times via Getty Images

The August Complex north of Sacramento is the biggest wildfire event in California history, burning more than 471,000 acres and surpassing 2018's Mendocino Complex fire, which burned more than 459,000 acres, according to state officials cited by the New York Times.

Why it matters: The August Complex, a collection of more than 30 separate blazes in the Mendocino National Forest, was started by a lightening storm. It has destroyed at least 26 structures and is responsible for one fatality to date. It is one of several major fires currently spread across the state.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rebecca Falconer
Updated Sep 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment

At least 7 dead as scores of wildfires ravage Northwest

Photo: Oregon State Fire Marshall/Twitter

A 1-year-old boy is among at least seven people to have died in wildfires burning hundreds of thousands of acres in the Northwest U.S. this week, officials in Okanogan County, Washington, confirmed Wednesday.

Driving the news: Powerful winds are fueling scores of fires as thousands of people remain under evacuation orders in California, Washington state and Oregon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
20 hours ago - Science

Oregon fires force 500,000 people to evacuate

A volunteer firefighter dousing embers in Gates, Oregon, on Sept. 10. Photo: Kathryn Elsesser/AFP via Getty Images

Wildfires in Oregon have caused more than 500,000 people — over 10% of the state’s 4.2 million population — to evacuate and the blazes have burned over 1,400 square miles across the state this week, state authorities said Thursday per AP.

What they're saying: Gov. Kate Brown said there are known fatalities as a result of the fires, but the exact number of lives lost remains unknown. So far, at least three deaths in the state have been reported in association with the fires.

Go deeper: August Complex is now the largest wildfire in California recorded history