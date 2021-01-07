Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Watch: Axios' war for truth

Join us for our first all-Axios virtual Town Hall on building trust in the world of news. We’ll discuss our commitment to readers, an updated manifesto and our plans for 2021 and beyond.

This event will feature conversations with Mike Allen, Yolanda Brignoni, Ina Fried, Sara Goo, Amy Harder, Nick Johnston, Caitlin Owens, Dion Rabouin and Jim VandeHei.

Axios
Jan 6, 2021 - Podcasts

Two consequential American votes

Members of Congress will meet today in a joint session to officially count electoral votes for the presidential election. This happens every four years after every presidential election. This year, it's getting much more attention because of the dozens of GOP senators and House Republicans planning to object to the electoral results from battleground States like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Georgia.

  • Plus, Mike Allen's takeaways from the Georgia Senate runoff.
  • And, the cold war of disinformation.
Ashley GoldSara Fischer
22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Facebook extends Trump ban indefinitely over incitement of violence

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

President Trump is banned from posting on his Facebook and Instagram accounts for at least the next two weeks until the transition of power to President-elect Joe Biden is complete, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg wrote in a post Thursday.

Why it matters: It's an extraordinary step for Facebook to take, given that the company has been one of the slowest to take action against the President's account and has historically prioritized free speech, especially for world leaders.

Orion Rummler
32 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Barr condemns Trump: "Orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable"

Attorney General Bill Barr at a press briefing on Dec. 21. Photo: Michael Reynolds/pool/AFP via Getty Images

Former Attorney General Bill Barr said in a statement to the AP on Thursday that President Trump's incitement of a march by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol was a "betrayal of his office."

Why it matters: As one of the most loyal members of Trump's Cabinet, Barr backed the president through some of the most high-stakes controversies of his tenure, including the use of force against protesters steps away from the White House and his impeachment proceedings for abuse of power.

