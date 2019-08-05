News aggregation app SmartNews reaches $1 billion valuation

The details: The round, which is the company's Series E round, is being led Japan Post Capital Co., Ltd., a Japanese private equity fund management firm. To date, the company has raised $116 million and brings in revenue of "nine figures" annually, according to SmartNews Head of U.S. Marketing Fabien-Pierre Nicolas.

While the company does hire editors to ensure quality control on the platform, most of the money raised will be going towards technology development, says Nicolas.

SmartNews is looking to hire more engineers to bolster its U.S. product, as well as to penetrate other markets with research and development centers, like Shanghai.

Between the lines: The company is currently the largest news aggregation service in Japan, but has been rapidly growing its U.S. footprint.

Axios reported in January that SmartNews has has quadrupled its U.S. audience over the past two years and now drives more traffic to publishers than Apple News, according to traffic news referral service Parse.ly.

SmartNews is most similar in product to Apple News in the U.S., but it's free instead of charging users a monthly subscription. The company makes most of its revenue from advertising, and executives say they have no plans to turn it into a subscription product.

By the numbers: According to Nicolas, the company had 10 million monthly active users of its app last July in the U.S. and it has doubled that number to 20 million in roughly a year.

It works with roughly 400 U.S.-based news and information publishers, a few of which have told Axios that the traffic bumps from SmartNews are significant, but the revenue sharing operation could be stronger.

Nicolas says that it works with about 400 news partners in Japan as well, although they count publishers a bit differently in that market.

The big picture: SmartNews is the latest Asian news aggregation app to make it big.

Toutiao , which is owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, raised $2 billion in funds at an over $20 billion valuation in 2017. It reportedly has over 200 million daily active users.

, which is owned by TikTok's parent company ByteDance, raised $2 billion in funds at an over $20 billion valuation in 2017. It reportedly has over 200 million daily active users. Qutoutiao , the 3-year-old news and video aggregation startup backed by Tencent, recently announced that it is receiving a $171 million convertible loan from Chinese tech behemoth Alibaba. The company went public in the U.S. last year with roughly 50 million monthly active users and a market value of $2.1 billion.

, the 3-year-old news and video aggregation startup backed by Tencent, recently announced that it is receiving a $171 million convertible loan from Chinese tech behemoth Alibaba. The company went public in the U.S. last year with roughly 50 million monthly active users and a market value of $2.1 billion. DailyHunt, NewsPoint and others have also gained traction in recent years in India. DailyHunt has raised $98 million to date.

