The New York Times debuts second Oscars ad

The New York Times will on Thursday debut the next wave of ads from its "The Truth Is Worth It" brand campaign — including an Oscars ad.

Why it matters: It speaks to a bigger trend of large publishers taking out splashy television ads to promote their brands. The Washington Post ran a Super Bowl ad last year. The Times ran its first Oscars ad in 2017.

Details: The new ads will be centered around the Times' "'The 1619 Project," a big editorial project from the NYT that focuses on examining the legacy of slavery in America. The project launched around the 400th anniversary of slaves coming to Virginia.

The 30-second commercial that will premiere during the Oscars on Sunday will feature singer, actor and producer Janelle Monáe.

It features a scene of a woman standing at the coast in Hampton, Virginia, the site where the first enslaved Africans were recorded being brought to Britain's North American colonies.

The Times says this location at Point Comfort, which is known as "Hampton Roads," is what inspired the cover photo for "The 1619 Project'" magazine issue.

The big picture: The bigger ad campaign includes national television, digital, social media and print advertising.