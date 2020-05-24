The front page of this Sunday's New York Times newspaper features the names of 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

The big picture "They were not simply names on a list. They were us," the paper states. "Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus in America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, the New York Times sourced obituaries and death notices of the victims." Over 97,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Saturday night, per Johns Hopkins.