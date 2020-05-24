1 hour ago - Health

New York Times front page honors Covid-19 victims as death toll nears 100,000

The front page of this Sunday's New York Times newspaper features the names of 1,000 people who have died of COVID-19 in the United States.

The big picture "They were not simply names on a list. They were us," the paper states. "Numbers alone cannot possibly measure the impact of the coronavirus in America, whether it is the number of patients treated, jobs interrupted or lives cut short. As the country nears a grim milestone of 100,000 deaths attributed to the virus, the New York Times sourced obituaries and death notices of the victims." Over 97,000 people have died of the coronavirus in the U.S. as of Saturday night, per Johns Hopkins.

Go deeper

Daily coronavirus deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on May 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

84 people died in New York state from the coronavirus on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that less than 100 people have died from the virus in one day in New York since late March, Cuomo said. The state —particularly New York City — has been an epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and is still reporting the most cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Health

Health officials report first coronavirus death in Gaza strip

Security officials oversee the burial of Fadila Abu Raida on May 23 in Khan Younis, Gaza. Photo: Ali Jadallah/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

A 77-year-old woman with underlying health conditions has died from the coronavirus in Gaza, health authorities announced Saturday, per the New York Times.

Why it matters: This marks the first confirmed fatality due to the virus in the Gaza Strip, which has reported 55 COVID-19 infections, per the Times.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow9 hours ago - World

There is "little evidence" coronavirus is under control in most states, report says

Dolores Park in San Francisco, California on May 22. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

The spread of the novel coronavirus has not slowed in 24 states, according to a new model by Imperial College London that forecasts infection spikes as more people travel and leave their homes in the coming weeks.

Why it matters: Nearly every state across the U.S. has taken steps to reopen their economies partially or completely, including some regions and industries that are deemed "low-risk" for spreading the virus, per a New York Times analysis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow12 hours ago - Health