NY, NJ and CT to require 14-day quarantine for travelers from hotspots

New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a travel advisory and 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates beginning tonight at midnight, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: New York went from being the epicenter of the pandemic, with the highest rate of infections, to now having one of the lowest rates in the country. Meanwhile, many states in the South and West have seen their infection rates skyrocket as restrictions have been lifted.

What to know: Cuomo said the order applies to people from states where the infection rate is 10 per 100,000, or 10% of population on a 7-day rolling average.

  • Based on current statistics, the advisory would apply to people from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, according to Cuomo.

What he's saying: “We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they can literally bring the infection with them,” Cuomo said at a press conference alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's Ministry of Health reported on Tuesday there had been 39,436 new novel coronavirus cases and 1,374 in 24 hours.

The big picture: Coronavirus infections and fatalities in Brazil have continued to climb exponentially, after President Jair Bolsonaro challenged state governors to defy his push to reopen businesses. Bolsonaro was ordered by a federal judge on Tuesday to wear a face mask outside or face being fined.

Fauci says he's "concerned" about "disturbing surge" of infections in Texas, Florida and Arizona

NIAID director Anthony Fauci said during congressional testimony Tuesday that he is concerned about the "disturbing surge" of new coronavirus cases in several states across the U.S., including Texas, Florida and Arizona.

Why it matters: Fauci warned that the "next few weeks will be critical" to contain the new outbreaks and that states "must have the manpower, the system, the testing to identify, isolate and contact trace."

Washington becomes latest state to make wearing masks in public mandatory

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee at a March briefing in Seattle. Photo: John Moore/Getty Images

Washington State Gov. Jay Inslee (D) announced on Tuesday a mandatory order requiring face coverings be worn in all indoor public spaces and outdoors if physical distancing can't be maintained.

Driving the news: The order, effective Friday, comes as several counties across the state have reported increases in coronavirus cases, as local economies reopen from lockdown and states across the U.S. see spikes.

