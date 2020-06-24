New York, New Jersey and Connecticut will impose a travel advisory and 14-day quarantine for travelers from states with high coronavirus infection rates beginning tonight at midnight, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: New York went from being the epicenter of the pandemic, with the highest rate of infections, to now having one of the lowest rates in the country. Meanwhile, many states in the South and West have seen their infection rates skyrocket as restrictions have been lifted.

What to know: Cuomo said the order applies to people from states where the infection rate is 10 per 100,000, or 10% of population on a 7-day rolling average.

Based on current statistics, the advisory would apply to people from Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas, according to Cuomo.

What he's saying: “We worked very hard to get the viral transmission rate down. We don’t want to see it go up because a lot of people come into this region and they can literally bring the infection with them,” Cuomo said at a press conference alongside New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont.