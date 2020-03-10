1 hour ago - Health

New York establishes "containment zone" in New Rochelle to limit coronavirus spread

Marisa Fernandez

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Photo: Monica Schipper/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will deploy the National Guard to the New York City suburb New Rochelle on Tuesday to establish a 1-mile "containment zone" to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: The tri-state area has confirmed more than 150 cases, as New Jersey announced its first death on Tuesday. Cases in New Rochelle have spiked from community spread.

"This is the single greatest public health challenge we have in the state right now."
— Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Tuesday

Details:

  • The area has been approved for a facility to conduct rapid testing, though the governor said the capacity to test remains a problem.
  • The National Guard will help clean public areas and deliver food to the community.
  • Schools and major gatherings at places like community and religious centers in the area will be closed for two weeks beginning Thursday, Cuomo said.
  • As of now, the state does not intend to close streets or restrict travel.

