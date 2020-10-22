1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

First look: New York Magazine has top artists design "I voted" stickers

Mike Allen

New York Magazine, in conjunction with the nonpartisan group I am a voter, enlisted 48 artists from diverse backgrounds and artistic influences to design stickers for a series of four covers for its Oct. 26 issue.

The covers, seen here for the first time, include contributions from Shepard Fairey, KAWS, Barbara Kruger, David Hammons, Laurie Simmons, Amy Sherald, Baron Von Fancy, Marilyn Minter, Lorna Simpson, Tawny Chatmon, Rico Gatson, Zipeng Zhu, Adam Pendleton, Adam J. Kurtz, Zaria Forman and many more.

Each magazine cover will feature images of 12 sticker designs with a corresponding peelable sticker sheet on the inside, the magazine told me.

  • 500,000 stickers will also be distributed for free at Crate and Barrel and other stores, and at bookstores and museums across the country.
Barak Ravid
World

U.S.-Israeli delegation secretly visits Sudan

A joint U.S.-Israeli delegation traveled secretly on Wednesday to Sudan for talks on a possible announcement on "ending the state of belligerence" between the countries that could be released in the next few days, sources briefed on the trip told me.

The big picture: President Trump announced earlier this week he is ready to remove Sudan from the U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list once Sudan pays $335 million in compensation to American terror victims.

Felix Salmon
Economy & Business

A white-collar crime crackdown

America has waited a decade for an aggressive government crackdown on white-collar crime. Now, just before the election, and in the middle of a bull market, it has arrived.

Why it matters: When times are good, investors become more trusting and more greedy. That makes them more likely to put their money into fraudulent or criminal enterprises.

  • After a decade-long bull market, there is no shortage of those frauds to prosecute.
Ashley Gold
Technology

Lawyers crystal-ball the Google antitrust case

The Justice Department's antitrust suit against Google is a strong, straightforward monopoly case, competition lawyers and experts tell Axios. But that doesn't mean it'll be an easy journey for the government.

The big picture: Winning any antitrust case is a heavy lift. It's even more of a challenge to pull off victory in a future-looking case that seeks to make room for potential new competition to flourish.

