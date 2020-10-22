New York Magazine, in conjunction with the nonpartisan group I am a voter, enlisted 48 artists from diverse backgrounds and artistic influences to design stickers for a series of four covers for its Oct. 26 issue.

The covers, seen here for the first time, include contributions from Shepard Fairey, KAWS, Barbara Kruger, David Hammons, Laurie Simmons, Amy Sherald, Baron Von Fancy, Marilyn Minter, Lorna Simpson, Tawny Chatmon, Rico Gatson, Zipeng Zhu, Adam Pendleton, Adam J. Kurtz, Zaria Forman and many more.

Each magazine cover will feature images of 12 sticker designs with a corresponding peelable sticker sheet on the inside, the magazine told me.