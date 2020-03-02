56 mins ago - Health

Cuomo: Coronavirus risk remains low despite first confirmed case in N.Y.

Rebecca Falconer

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announces at a Feb. 29 event in Uniondale, New York. Photo: Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive to the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases, and had since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Center in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

Coronavirus updates: New cases in N.Y., Chicago, Rhode Island

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens.

A person in New York has become the first in the state to test positive to the new coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo confirmed on Sunday evening. New cases were also confirmed in Chicago and Rhode Island earlier Sunday.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed almost 3,000 people and infected almost 87,000 others in over 60 countries and territories outside the epicenter in mainland China, which reported 573 new infections on Sunday taking the total there to 79,824. Outside China, the countries reporting the largest number of infections are South Korea (more than 3,700), Italy (almost 1,700) and Iran (nearly 1,000).

Rebecca Falconer

CDC detects first possible community spread of coronavirus in U.S.

A virologist looking at an electron microscope image of a MERS coronavirus, a close relative of the novel coronavirus. Photo: Arne Dedert/picture alliance via Getty Images

A person in California who hadn't traveled to a country impacted by the novel coronavirus nor had any known contact with anyone infected by the virus has tested positive to COVID-19, the CDC said in a statement.

Why it matters: Per the CDC, "It's possible this could be an instance of community spread of COVID-19, which would be the first time this has happened in the United States. Community spread means spread of an illness for which the source of infection is unknown." However, the patient may have "been exposed to a returned traveler who was infected," the CDC noted. "At this time, the patient's exposure is unknown," it said.

Sam Baker

Brace yourself for a coronavirus outbreak

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Public-health officials’ warnings about the coronavirus are sounding increasingly urgent, with one top CDC official asking the public yesterday "to prepare for the expectation that this might be bad."

Reality check: Other administration officials, including President Trump himself, were more subdued in their assessments. But underneath those tonal differences, the reality of the coronavirus is the same: It spreads quickly and has already spread to many countries, making it likely to start spreading here, too.

