New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday there's "no reason for undue anxiety" after a woman in her late 30s became the first in the state to test positive to the novel coronavirus.

Details: Per Cuomo, the woman contracted the virus in Iran, which has now reported nearly 1,000 COVID-19 cases, and had since been put into isolation after the Wadsworth Center in Albany confirmed the results. "[T]he general risk remains low in New York," Cuomo said. "We are diligently managing this situation," he said.

Go deeper: