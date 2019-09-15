New York wants emergency ban after 64 cases of vaping-related lung illness

The state of New York is pushing for an emergency ban on flavored e-cigarettes, with Gov. Andrew Cuomo saying “vaping is dangerous."

“No one can say long-term use of vaping — where you’re inhaling steam and chemicals deep into your lungs — is healthy," Cuomo said Sunday, per NYT.

The big picture: A number of states — along with the federal government — are rushing to regulate e-cigarettes after a rise in vaping-related lung illnesses that are reported to have killed 6 people and sickened hundreds. Most of the illnesses are believed to be linked to vaping THC, the compound in marijuana that makes people high.